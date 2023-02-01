When You’re Sentenced for a Crime That Even a Jury Agrees You Didn’t Commit

The Watts ruling nonetheless allowed judges across the country to hand down longer sentences for defendants based on something for which a jury had acquitted them. McClinton noted that Watts’ apparently limited scope had been stretched to cover the rest of the Constitution. “Lower courts—including the Seventh Circuit in this case—have long misinterpreted Watts to foreclose all constitutional challenges to the use of acquitted conduct at sentencing, including under the Fifth Amendment’s Due Process Clause and the Sixth Amendment’s right to trial by jury,” he told the justices.

The Justice Department, in its own filings, urged the court not to take up the case and leave the status quo intact. It also claimed, somewhat strangely, that McClinton wasn’t sentenced based on acquitted conduct at all. The two counts for which he was acquitted were robbing Perry and causing his death during the course of the robbery. The latter charge is distinct from an acquittal for homicide, the government claimed.

“Both counts required the jury to find that petitioner attempted to rob Perry, and acquittal on those counts thus could have reflected only a finding by the jury that ‘[McClinton] did not attempt to rob Mr. Perry, that he just shot him,’” the Justice Department argued, quoting from court filings. “A finding that petitioner actually killed Perry is therefore compatible with the jury’s verdict.” That perspective might actually be more troubling, however. If it is problematic to triple a defendant’s sentence based on acquitted conduct, it surely must be worse to do it based on something for which they weren’t even properly charged and tried.

