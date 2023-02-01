When You’re Sentenced for a Crime That Even a Jury Agrees You Didn’t Commit

The case, McClinton v. United States, began with the 2015 robbery of a CVS in Indianapolis. Federal prosecutors charged Dayonta McClinton and five other men with stealing a handful of prescription narcotics from the pharmacy; a time-lock safe prevented them from obtaining even more. One of the robbers, a man named Malik Perry, was shot in the back of the head at point-blank range, purportedly for refusing to share the meager spoils with his associates.

Prosecutors claimed at trial that McClinton had been the one who pulled the trigger. Jurors were unpersuaded. Multiple witnesses testified that McClinton and Perry were “best friends,” and one of the prosecution’s own witnesses said they were “like brothers.” The evidence against McClinton came solely from testimony by three of the other robbers, who had pleaded guilty and obtained reduced sentences in exchange for their testimony against McClinton. According to McClinton’s petition for review, one of those witnesses—who testified that McClinton had confessed to killing Perry during a dice game—also acknowledged that McClinton had been “two-timing” him with the witness’s girlfriend at the time.

Against this murky factual backdrop, the jury convicted McClinton of two charges related to the robbery but acquitted him on two charges related to Perry’s murder. A pre-sentencing report by the probation office initially concluded that McClinton’s convicted offense and his personal history would fall within a sentencing range between 57 and 71 months in prison, or roughly four to six years. At prosecutors’ urging, however, the judge agreed to include Perry’s murder in the calculation, bringing it to a range of 27 years in prison at the lower end and life imprisonment at the highest end under the federal sentencing guidelines.