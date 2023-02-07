Matt Gaetz Will Never Be the AOC of the Right

And the rent remains too damn high. When Ocasio-Cortez first moved to Washington at the age of 29 she was ridiculed by a Fox News presenter because she couldn’t immediately find an apartment immediately. Perhaps this was catnip for aging cable news viewers. But AOC’s experience was hardly alien to the young. Rents in major US cities have risen by an average of 14 percent in the past two years and many young people have been squeezed out of affordable housing. A typical apartment in Washington, D.C. rents for over $2,500/month—much more than most young people, new to the city, could afford on a waitress’ salary before drawing a Congressional pay check. If conservatives want to ensure their continued ideological existence, it would behoove them to spend less time mocking the plight of young professionals and more time ameliorating our affordable housing crisis, if only because homeowners tend to be more likely to vote conservative.

The ideological chasm between AOC’s and Gaetz’s supporters is most visibly reflected in the way they interact with their supporters. Ocasio-Cortez strives for raw authenticity in addressing her constituents on social media, and makes a concerted effort to take her supporters behind the curtain to explain how Washington really works and what she does to represent their interests. Ocasio-Cortez knows where to find young voters online, and she seems to understand their unique needs: They need someone to cut them in on what they’re owed, some small measure of political power that they didn’t inherits when they came of age.

Gaetz’s hardcore fans get something different—grandstanding. In September, after Hurricane Ian swept through Florida, causing an estimated $50 billion in damage, Gaetz didn’t call for legislation to curb the effects of man-made climate change or try to size up the future needs of the Sunshine State. Instead, the Florida congressman took to the airways to demand that Florida homeowners receive relief funds to the tune of “like half of what you sent Ukraine,’ two days after joined Republicans in voting against a spending bill that included disaster relief for Florida. Naturally, those homes will be rebuilt in Florida in any event, only to be destroyed anew by rising sea levels and increasingly potent storms down the line. Ocasio-Cortez understands that the young remain in the path of the coming storms; Gaetz’s bread is buttered by those who’ve already clambered to higher ground. One must wonder: How much larger will the Republican youth gap have grown by the next time votes are counted?