Will They Finally Haul the Slaver Statues Out of the Capitol?

When @PabloReports asks if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would be open to removing "depictions of slavers and Confederates" in the Capitol, McCarthy pivots to suggesting Democrats should "remove the name of their party." pic.twitter.com/exG68rM6QE — The Recount (@therecount) February 2, 2023

“I remember when the Democrats brought up the removing of a couple statues,” said the California Republican. “I thought they should’ve gone further.… I think they should change the name of their own party.” McCarthy pointed out that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican and that Democrats were once the party of slavers. “There’s not one Republican that you have to take down,” he said of the Capitol artworks depicting Confederates.

House speakers typically rely on a designated arts-focused member of the Administration Committee to advise them on the Capitol artworks, according to former committee Chairwoman Representative Zoe Lofgren. “Most of the instigation of new art has come from the leadership,” said the California Democrat.

“I think the Confederacy represents a dark time in our history, not to be forgotten, but also shouldn’t be celebrated,” said embattled Congressman George Santos from New York. “Let’s ship these statues back to their states where they reserve the right to celebrate them, but I don’t think we should be celebrating Confederacy in the House.”