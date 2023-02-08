Republicans Would Be Fools Not to Get Behind Biden’s 4 Percent Tax on Stock Buybacks

This history lesson is my preface to heaping laurels on President Joe Biden for proposing, in Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address, a 4 percent surcharge on stock buybacks. Oil companies, Biden said, used the record profits they earned last year “to buy back their own stock, rewarding their CEOs and shareholders. Corporations ought to do the right thing. That’s why I propose that we quadruple the tax on corporate stock buybacks and encourage long-term investments. They’ll still make considerable profit.” The problem extends well beyond the energy sector. All big corporations do it.

Will House Republicans support this? They didn’t in August, when not a single Republican voted for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which (see Chapter 37) levied the first-ever tax on stock buybacks at 1 percent. Some Republicans, Biden noted Tuesday night, want to repeal the IRA. (He said he’d veto that.) The 1 percent tax will raise about $78 billion over the next decade, according to an estimate by the Penn Wharton Budget Model. Quadrupling that to 4 percent could theoretically raise $312 billion over the next decade, but that’s presuming the higher tax’s impact on stock buybacks remains inconsequential, as it has been thus far. The tax’s goal is actually to raise considerably less than $312 billion by dissuading corporations from binging on buybacks in the first place. The nonprofit, right-of-center Tax Foundation estimates the 4 percent tax would raise more like $185 billion. In a better world it would raise considerably less.

Initiating the tax on buybacks is one of the very best things Biden has done as president, but Tuesday night may well have been the first time you heard about it. Its inclusion in the IRA got almost no attention when the bill passed in August. That was mainly because everyone was distracted by Senate Democrats’ (genuinely distressing) inability to persuade their fellow Democrat Kyrsten Sinema to increase the 21 percent corporate tax rate, even though the top rate was 35 percent as recently as six years ago, or to eliminate the carried interest loophole, despite the fact that even Trump opposed that loophole (or anyway, said he did). Another reason people may not have noticed the tax on buybacks was that it was way too tiny to act as any kind of disincentive. Indeed, corporations last month announced no fewer than $132 billion in stock buybacks, triple the amount announced in January 2022. At 1 percent, the tax is way too low for corporations to take seriously.