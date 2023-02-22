Debt Ceiling Politics Threaten the Power of the U.S. Dollar

The U.S. dollar is currently the primary global reserve currency, dominant largely because it is considered to be stable. “U.S. debt is frequently viewed by global financial markets as one of the safest assets in the world,” said Rachel Snyderman, the senior associate director for economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center. “So if our debt starts to be priced on our nation’s willingness to pay our bills, rather than our ability to pay our bills, the ramifications could range from short term market confusion and preliminary uncertainty to really long term economic damage that would extend far beyond our borders.”

There is currently high demand for U.S. treasury assets globally, and so the U.S. can borrow money at relatively low interest rates. This has helped the U.S. weather periods of economic volatility, a recent example being the upheaval wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. If investors lose confidence in the stability of U.S. treasuries, they could sell those assets, weakening the dollar and putting those low interest rates at risk. Previous debt ceiling showdowns have seen interest rate spikes: During the last battle over raising the debt ceiling, in the fall of 2021, interest rates on short-term U.S. treasury securities increased. A similar spike in one-month treasury bills occurred shortly before the X date in 2017. When the U.S. approached default in 2011 and 2013, elevated interest rates led to borrowing costs increasing by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Even though the country never actually defaulted on its debts in these instances, the mere threat was enough for investors to lose some confidence in U.S. treasury assets. The crisis of 2011 also saw Standard & Poor’s downgrade the country’s credit rating for the first time in 70 years. The brunt of increased rates is then borne by the American people. “The United States is borrowing money to issue those bonds, and the only way that it pays interest is through that revenue generation that it’s able to collect from taxpayers,” Snyderman said.