The Supreme Court Might Not Crack Down on Big Tech After All

Twitter and its co-defendants took a more narrow view of JASTA’s language. It is generally indisputable that ISIS grew in size and scope in its early stages with the help of social media. But the tech companies denied any specific advance knowledge of the attack in Istanbul, which they argued meant they couldn’t have “knowingly provided” any assistance as the law required. And while they were generally aware that users shared ISIS-related materials on their websites, the companies argued that they opposed the spread of such messages and had taken steps to remove them—steps that Alassaf’s family described in court filings as insufficient and not aggressive enough.

A federal district-court judge in California sided with Twitter and its allies, ruling that the companies didn’t have sufficient awareness and knowledge of the terrorist plot to be liable under JASTA. But a three-judge panel in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision and allowed the lawsuit to continue. It drew upon the 1983 case Halberstam v. Welch, which was decided in the D.C. Circuit, to conclude that the plaintiffs only had to show that ISIS generally benefited from the tech companies’ platforms. The panel pointed to years of warnings by governments and private groups about the spread of ISIS materials to show the companies had sufficient knowledge that future terrorist attacks were possible, even if they didn’t know about specific ones.

Multiple justices asked questions that signaled potential concern about overbreadth. Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that Osama bin Laden’s first interview with a Western news outlet took place with a CNN reporter in 1997. “Could, under your theory, CNN have been sued for aiding and abetting the September 11th attacks?” he asked Eric Schnapper, a University of Washington law professor who represented the plaintiffs. Schnapper suggested that the interview alone wouldn’t meet all the conditions of JASTA’s text and added, without elaborating, that the First Amendment might protect it as well.