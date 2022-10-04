Big Tech’s Big Shield Goes to the High Court

Accordingly, they brought a civil lawsuit under the federal Anti-Terrorism Act. Google, in a brief for the justices, strongly denied the factual basis for the lawsuit. “[The plaintiffs] do not allege that Google had any role in encouraging or committing the Paris attack,” the company argued. “Nor do [they] allege that any of Ms. Gonzalez’s attackers were recruited via YouTube or used YouTube to plan the Paris attack. The only alleged link between the attackers and YouTube was that one ‘was an active user of social media, including YouTube,’ who once appeared in an ISIS propaganda video.”

Google asked a federal district court judge to dismiss the lawsuit by invoking the company’s liability shield under Section 230. That provision comes from the Communications Decency Act of 1996, one of the earliest federal laws that dealt with internet content. It states that “no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.” In general, this means that internet companies are usually not held liable for content posted on their website by a user.

Section 230 is often seen as foundational to the modern internet because it allows companies to create social media websites like Facebook or video-hosting platforms like YouTube without facing legal risks in most circumstances for what users publish there. Not everybody who uses these websites posts vacation photos or family recipes, however. Congress has considered multiple bills in recent years that would repeal or limit Section 230 immunity in certain circumstances, usually when violent political extremism or sexual crimes are involved.