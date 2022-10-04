Big Tech’s Big Shield Goes to the High Court

There is also a degree of bipartisan support for Section 230 reform. Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have voiced support at various times for repealing the provision, with Biden citing the companies’ alleged failure to prevent the spread of false and extremist content. Trump and other conservatives, on the other hand, have frequently criticized Silicon Valley for purportedly suppressing conservative speech online. The Supreme Court blocked a Texas law from going into effect last month that would have punished social-media companies for censoring their users.

Some judges have also wondered whether the courts’ approach to the 1996 provision should be rethought in light of modern developments. (The Supreme Court, for its part, has never ruled on the scope or nature of the law.) In 2020, Justice Clarence Thomas voted with his colleagues to turn away a Section 230-related case but voiced support for revisiting the issue in the future. He wrote that a more narrow interpretation of the law, one that hinged on the degree of control exerted by the tech companies over the content itself, might be more suitable for the social-media era.

“Traditionally, laws governing illegal content distinguished between publishers or speakers (like newspapers) and distributors (like newsstands and libraries),” Thomas wrote. “Publishers or speakers were subjected to a higher standard because they exercised editorial control. They could be strictly liable for transmitting illegal content. But distributors were different. They acted as a mere conduit without exercising editorial control, and they often transmitted far more content than they could be expected to review. Distributors were thus liable only when they knew (or constructively knew) that content was illegal.” He suggested that he would apply the same framework to internet companies.