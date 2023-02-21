The Internet Had a Weird Day at the Supreme Court

At least a few justices appeared interested in construing Section 230 in a way that wouldn’t affect most recommendation algorithms but also narrow its scope in other instances. “As I see it, we have a few options,” Justice Neil Gorsuch suggested at one point during oral arguments. “We could say that YouTube does generate its own content when it makes a recommendation—says ‘up next.’ We could say no, that’s more like picking and choosing. Or, we could say the Ninth Circuit’s neutral-tools test was mistaken because, in some circumstances, even neutral tools like algorithms can generate, through artificial intelligence, forms of content.”

Others, however, expressed concern about ruling that some forms of algorithm-based curation are outside Section 230’s scope. “Your position, I think, would mean that the very thing that makes the website an interactive computer service also mean that it loses the protection of [Section] 230,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh remarked to Schnapper. “And just as a textual and structural matter, we don’t usually read a statute to, in essence, defeat itself.”

The Supreme Court will get a chance to explore another aspect of the issue: whether tech companies are liable at all, regardless of Section 230, under federal anti-terrorism laws when ISIS and its allies used their services in the 2010s. That case, Twitter v. Taamneh, is based on similar facts: the family of a man who was killed in a 2017 attack on a Turkish nightclub sued Twitter for “aiding and abetting” the attack by not doing enough to suppress ISIS material on its platform. Section 230 won’t be a direct issue in that case. But the uncertainty over where to draw a line and the confusion over the plaintiffs’ exact arguments during oral argument in Gonzalez on Tuesday may lead the justices to ask whether both cases can be resolved on similar grounds in Taamneh.