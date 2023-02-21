The Internet Had a Weird Day at the Supreme Court

That interpretation persuaded judges in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, where a three-judge panel sided with Google in deference to precedent in 2021 but also expressed misgivings about the law’s scope. They are hardly alone. As I noted in October, a growing number of Democrats and Republicans have criticized Section 230 in recent years for giving too much leeway to internet companies. Among them are both President Joe Biden, who says the companies haven’t done enough to curb extremist content on their platforms, and former President Donald Trump, who has complained that the companies are supposedly censoring him and other conservative voices. (The irony here should not be overlooked.)

Lisa Blatt, who represented Google, warned the court that adopting the plaintiffs’ theory about algorithms could upend the internet as most users know it. “Helping users find the proverbial needle in the haystack is an existential necessity on the Internet,” she told the justices. “Search engines thus tailor what users see based on what’s known about users. So does Amazon, Tripadvisor, Wikipedia, Yelp!, Zillow, and countless video, music, news, job-finding, social media, and dating websites. Exposing websites to liability for implicitly recommending third-party context defies the text [of Section 230] and threatens today’s Internet.”

That drew pushback from a few justices, who questioned when recommendation and curation went beyond simply hosting third-party material. “The [ISIS] videos just don’t appear out of thin air,” Chief Justice John Roberts told Blatt. “They appear pursuant to the algorithms that your clients have. And those algorithms must be targeted to something.” Blatt countered that the same could be said of search engines in general. “You could call all of them a recommendation that are tailored to the user because all search engines take user information into account,” she noted, pointing to the different things that appear when American and European users enter “football” into Google.