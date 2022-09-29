Conservatives Found Someone Who’s Been Traumatized by Biden’s Student Debt Plan

National Review’s Andrew McCarthy, writing this time in The New York Post, denounced the order as “a naked appeal to the Democrats’ woke-progressive base, who are happy to ignore constitutional norms and turn him into a president-king,” apparently mixing up which side was responsible for January 6. He also goes on to speak up for the “forgotten taxpayers” himself. “Ironically, even as he ignores the Constitution, Biden expects the federal courts to be sticklers for standing rules,” McCarthy complained. “These would bar a lawsuit based on, say, the claim that as a taxpayers [sic], we are harmed by an illegal decree that forces us to underwrite the costs of extinguished student debt.” Wait until he hears about the Iraq War.

Then there is the profound irony of the plaintiff himself. A $1,000 tax penalty is nothing to shrug at, of course, but we can assume that even if he is somehow compelled to pay it, Garrison would not have to start begging in the streets. Tax records filed with the IRS by the Pacific Legal Foundation for 2019 show that senior attorneys at the organization earn between $188,000 and $251,000 a year, with upwards of roughly $20,000 in other undescribed forms of compensation. Garrison’s own salary is not among the few listed on the filing, but a similar salary would not be surprising for someone with many years of experience at a major public-interest law firm.

A frequent complaint against student-debt relief is that it would benefit people who do not deserve it. I personally think the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is a great program and that Garrison, like any other qualified applicant, deserves to utilize it. But I would be remiss if I did not point out the strangeness of this case. Garrison’s entire complaint hinges on the fact that he will get all of his student loans forgiven in a few years by holding a job where he is compensated for, among other things, arguing against student-loan debt relief for others and trying to quash it himself. Maybe he can try to write off that purported $1,000 tax hit as a business expense.