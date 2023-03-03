Daisy Jones and the Six’s Big, Bland ’70s Rock Drama

It is interested in preserving the value of its own intellectual property—as well as aligning with other valuable I.P. that Amazon doesn’t own but can sell you anyway. The show is tied to a platform that can churn a commodity out of just about any association you make. With this in mind, the show’s many references and homages start to feel less like components of a story than attempts at brand alliance. Between Mills’s compositions, the series makes liberal use of classic rock standards, which is certainly nothing new in big-budget screen projects, or in advertising—it’s been many years since “Go Your Own Way” first appeared in a TV commercial. Still, when I hear “Gold Dust Woman,” or “I Feel the Earth Move,” it feels wrong in a way that I haven’t yet been desensitized to. It’s not just that I feel manipulated, or as though my personal associations are being supplanted. More like a switch has been flipped, and now I can only hear these songs as yet more I.P. That’s certainly a valid way of looking at popular culture, but a deadening one, all the same.

Throughout this review, I’ve been ascribing intention to “the show,” as if it’s a thinking, scheming agent. There is no single agent, and I don’t doubt that everyone involved with the series cared a lot, and did their best, whatever their job happened to be. Many people did excellent work on this, and I feel for them. Because I think that, as amorphous as it might be, there is an intention behind this show that works against the vitality of its personnel.

There’s no easy line between art and commerce; and nothing wrong, necessarily, with making art that lends itself to commercial objectives. That’s how things get made, and how artists get paid. Reid’s business instincts align smoothly with her creative ones. She wrote a good book—why wouldn’t she want to see it become a hit series, or hear the album of her dreams? Still, the show feels parasitic of her work, to say nothing of its real-life inspirations. And the show’s blandness feels sinister to me, a little like reading an essay composed by ChatGPT. It feels like a dupe of human sensibility; it points to a void.