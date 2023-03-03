Gen Z Congressman Maxwell Frost Picks His First Fight With Biden

“Things like this have the potential to fly below the radar,” said Frost, 26. “As an artist myself who comes from the music industry, it makes the issue really important to me. Our independent, small, and midsize venues are distressed about this. Foreign artists can’t afford to come here and play these low-key venues with these fees.”

The Florida Democrat has organized a letter expressing concern and encouraging the administration to reconsider the rule. Under the proposed rule, the cost of visas for artists traveling to the U.S. would increase from $460 to more than $1,600. The letter, shared exclusively with The New Republic, is addressed to Ur Jaddou, Biden’s director of U.S. Customs and Immigration Services, or USCIS, the federal agency responsible for issuing visas. The agency claims the fee hikes are necessary to “fund operating costs.”

“We, alongside thousands of artists and arts organizations who have raised their voice in opposition to the proposal, know that fee increases of this magnitude would devastate local arts organizations and make it impossible for them to engage with international artists,” said the letter, which has so far been signed by seven of Frost’s House colleagues.