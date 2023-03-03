Gen Z Congressman Maxwell Frost Picks His First Fight With Biden

Oh wait … make that eight. “So we’ve just got our eighth co-signer,” Frost press secretary Samantha Ramirez excitedly declared on Thursday afternoon. “It’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez!” (Frost and AOC traveled to Japan and Korea last week as part of a congressional junket.) Representatives Jamaal Bowman, Greg Casar, Nikema Williams, Jimmy Gomez, Dina Titus, Dan Goldman, and Nydia Velazquez, all Democrats, also signed the letter.

“It’s not the big artists who are worrying about this,” Frost said. “The Weeknd can cover this. They can afford the increase. If it impacted non-working-class artists, we’d hear about this. Most working-class artists lose money or break even anyways. Now they have a huge increase that makes it impossible for many foreign artists to come over here.”

Generation Z’s first congressman is distinctly working class, having worked as an Uber driver during his congressional campaign. Frost famously played the drums at Barack Obama’s inauguration with the salsa band he founded in middle school. In 2016, the musician-activist founded the annual “Mad Soul” music festival in Orlando to raise money to support the area’s houseless youth.