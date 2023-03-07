Passing the Infrastructure Bill Was a Huge Win. But How’s the Implementation Going?

“There is a myth out there that people don’t know we’re doing this.… The reason you know it’s a myth is because we talked a lot about this during the campaign and a lot of people saw what we did and basically said ‘I want more of that,’” Landrieu said. “We also have people that voted against this bill taking credit for all the work that’s been done, and they wouldn’t do that if nobody else knew what was going on.”

It’s possible that if Biden loses, the next administration would come in and cut the funding for the infrastructure improvements. “The law extends until 2026, which means some funds will be distributed by whoever is in office in the beginning of 2025,” said Yonah Freemark, a senior research associate at the Urban Institute. “So it is quite possible that you could have up to 20 percent of funds allocated by an administration with very different views of the world.”

But Landrieu sounded confident that that’s unlikely to happen. “That would be about as foolish as trying to gut Social Security,” Landrieu said. “I haven’t had one elected official in this country from all the way over on the left to all the way over on the right, as far as you can go … call me and say, ‘I really don’t want clean water in my district,’ or, ‘I really don’t want indoor plumbing,’ or, ‘I really don’t want high-speed internet,’ or, ‘I really don’t want a bridge,’ or ‘I really don’t need this investment. So could you please take it back?’ Not one.”