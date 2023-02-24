Republicans Suddenly Pretend to Care About Infrastructure, Just to Criticize U.S. Aid to Ukraine

Regardless of one’s specific views on sustained military support for Ukraine, the argument is rich coming from conservatives, who have fought tooth and nail to water down massive infrastructure investments over the past few years, especially in Biden’s Build Back Better effort.



Tucker Carlson, for example, has dedicated countless hours on his program to bullying Republicans for supporting infrastructure spending, only to suddenly change tune when he could then blame it all on Ukraine.



Tucker Carlson calls out Republicans who support the "lunacy" of Biden’s trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. pic.twitter.com/kIgFV1RX9V — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 7, 2021

It's fascinating to watch conservatives argue for billions in infrastructure spending when they spent the last two years whining about it: pic.twitter.com/LpJdQk8Q37 — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 24, 2023

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was first introduced by the Biden administration as a $2.3 trillion appendage of the larger investment effort. After conservative stonewalling, the bill was cut to $1.2 trillion in what was then called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. About $14 billion of rail modernization dollars were cut out in the watered-down framework. Such is the cost of “bipartisan” collaboration with intransigent Republicans, it seems. And this was just one of many losses incurred after conservatives—including Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema—hamstrung Democratic efforts to deliver on the infrastructure-building agenda they were elected to carry out.