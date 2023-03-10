This Populist Democrat (and Distant Cousin of Elvis) Could Become Mississippi’s Next Governor

Reeves will eventually launch a counteroffensive, one likely to resemble the culture wars being waged by Ron DeSantis and other Republican governors.

Reeves will eventually launch a counteroffensive, one likely to resemble the culture wars being waged by Ron DeSantis and other Republican governors. Case in point: Reeves recently signed House Bill 1125, which bans gender-affirming care in the state for anyone under the age of 18. (He did so with Matt Walsh at his side.) Reeves will also remind voters of his cuts to the state income tax (which he wants to eliminate entirely) and his state’s role in the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade. (Reeves said he wants to make Mississippi “the safest place in America for an unborn child.”) But three longtime political observers in the state I spoke to said they expect Reeves to focus on painting Presley as a “socialist” liberal who’s out of step with Mississippi values and in cahoots with Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “It is a tried and true method,” said Marvin King, a professor of political science at the University of Mississippi, adding that this rhetoric will likely “erode any gains Presley makes in the short term.”

Presley may actually have some immunity against that line of attack, given his unassailable local roots, longtime opposition to abortion, and being “all in on the Second Amendment,” according to journalist Curtis Wilkie, who recently dined with Presley. (Presley is “no wild-eyed liberal,” Wilkie added.) Presley’s modest beginnings and openness about his personal struggles may also resonate with voters in the poorest state in the nation. Presley’s father was a roofer; his mother worked at a garment factory until it closed, then taught at a preschool. After high school, he attended a local community college before going on to graduate from Mississippi State University. Reeves, meanwhile, conducts himself with the amount of humility you would expect from the head of Mississippi’s six-figure “good ole boys” club. He grew up in a Jackson suburb and attended Millsaps College, a private liberal arts school in Jackson, where he studied economics. His father is the owner of a successful heating and air-conditioning business who donated $115,000 to Reeves’s first political campaign.

Reeves nonetheless is considered the favorite in the November election, given Republicans’ dominance in the state and the fact that Reeves, who has held statewide office for nearly two decades, has never lost an election. Presley, though, is not without a record of success. He became mayor of his hometown at 23. After two terms, he was elected to the Public Service Commission, where he has remained since 2008. Between then and now, more than 20 elected Democrats in the state have left the party, which dominated Mississippi politics from the days of Reconstruction until the dawn of the twenty-first century. But Presley has remained. David Baria, a Democrat who served in the state legislature from 2008 to 2020, said he believes Presley has remained with the party because “that is who he is, through and through,” meaning a believer in the old Democrat principle of defending the little man against big business—in the tradition of, say, Huey Long of Louisiana. But Steve Holland, who spent three-plus decades as a Democrat in the state House of Representatives and lives four miles from Presley, said it has less to do with ideology than where Presley hails from: the northeast Appalachian corner, a place of “Genesis people,” Holland said, meaning people who remember their roots while embracing the future.