How Consultants Mangle Government

S.G.: To what extent can we step away from the dependency on consulting firms? What specifically do better models of governance look like?

M.M.: The Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose was set up to rethink the state, in order to strengthen its ability to co-govern the greatest challenges of our time. [Mazzucato is a founding director of the IIPP at University College London; Collington is a Ph.D. candidate there.] The institute is trying to do that in terms of helping governments on three levels. New research, new economic thinking—that’s our Ph.D. program, Rosie’s part of that. Second, maybe the biggest and most important thing we do is working with policymakers and learning on the ground. Like in Scotland, we helped set up a whole new public bank from scratch; we bring the learning from that to the theory. Lastly, we actually host a network of public organizations globally, called the Mission Oriented Innovation Network, that share their knowledge of what it looks like, feels like, literally the practice of stepping outside of this little narrow box where you’re always worried that you’re crowding out business. And we developed a framework that allows them to share their knowledge and experience.

R.C.: There are some governments who have explicitly recognized a problem with a reliance on consultancies for outsourcing. Unfortunately, not enough. But in Denmark, a new government came in in 2019 and said, Look, this doesn’t make any sense, it’s becoming very expensive, we can do most of this stuff better ourselves, and they did an internal audit of this reliance that they had. They decided to slash spending on consulting in half, which was a goal that they set kind of far ahead of time. One thing that they did was set up an internal public-sector consultancy, so that then in the short term, because they had been using them so much, there wasn’t this sudden deficit of capacity.