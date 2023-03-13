Mike Pence Is the Least Self-Aware Politician in America

Pence’s assessment of the events of that day conforms to the fabric of reality. Contra Trump and Carlson, what happened on January 6 was absolutely a riot; the rioters were there to disrupt the peaceful transition of power and to attack public officials who got in their way. When they marched through the halls of the Capitol chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” they meant it. When Trump reportedly said that Pence deserved those chants, he meant it too. Pence and his family were in danger on January 6 and Donald Trump is the reason why they were in that predicament.



This might be Pence’s strongest rebuke yet of Donald Trump, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough. In fact, it’s a straight-up dodge. If the spectral spirit of “history” truly possessed the awesome power to hold mere mortals accountable, then it would surely hold Mike Pence accountable for his actions as well—or at the very least call the former vice president out for failing to act in a similar vein. For the last two years, Pence has had a number of opportunities to play a direct and material role in holding Trump to accounts. He has chosen, on every occasion, not to do so, for reasons that are both craven and pathetic. If Pence actually cares about holding Trump accountable for, again, nearly getting him and possibly members of his family killed, then he would have already done so. He hasn’t.



Pence’s inaction stems from one of the worst political calculations in recent American history: He is the only person in the country who believes that Mike Pence is a viable candidate for the GOP presidential nomination. As such, he knows that he can only go so far in his criticism of Donald Trump—after all, there’s no path to the nomination without winning over some significant share of the former president’s diehards. To that end, Pence has spent much of the last two years lying low, intermittently offering some manner of light rebuke as he’s stumped around the country selling either his would-be candidacy or copies of his dull tome So Help Me God.

