Mike Pence Is the Least Self-Aware Politician in America

Those who’ve purchased Pence’s memoir will have read the a fair amount of criticism of Trump contained on its pages: He calls out his former boss for failing to condemn “the racists and antisemites in Charlottesville by name” and dings him for being soft on Vladimir Putin. But no amount of prose can extricate Pence from the trap in which he’s stuck. Pence needs to run on his record as vice president, which means defending and touting Trump’s record. Even when he’s trying to find some amount of separation from Trump, he ends up sounding like vaguely like cheerleader.



Holding Trump accountable may, in any event, not be foremost on Pence’s mind. His news-making comments at the Gridiron Dinner may very well be just fuel for his own political resurrection; a helping of buzz to allow him to reach escape velocity. Though ambitious, Pence has never had much going for him as a national political figure. Uncharismatic—he typically looks like a constipated Lego figure—and puritanically evangelical, he was only brought into the ticket in 2016 as a political Hail Mary, a desperate attempt for Trump to shore up support with conservative Christians. And Pence only accepted because he was flailing as governor of Indiana and hardly a shoo-in for reelection in a deeply red state.

If Pence had hoped to use his proximity to Trump as a springboard, that was a foolish bet. Trump kept his vice president at arm’s length, rarely involving him in important decisions. Pence was never able to translate his time in the Trump administration into a broader political appeal. Every now and then he would do a stunt—he would squint and look really serious while staring at North Korea—but for the most part he was a peripheral figure until the president’s advisers put the mad notion into his head that his running mate could single-handedly undo the will of the electorate.

