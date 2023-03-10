Why Is the Fossil Fuel Industry Praising the Inflation Reduction Act?

It’s been alarming, in the past few days, to see the only climate policy Congress will pass for the forseeable future get a stamp of approval from the planet’s biggest polluters. BP America head David Lawler called the IRA “a key enabler for starting the transition.” On Tuesday, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods praised it as a model for what climate policy should look like—and chided Europe for daring to tax him a little more instead. For Woods and others, the “carrots” furnished by the IRA are preferable to the unacceptable “sticks” being deployed in Europe, i.e., modest taxes on windfall profits.

Woods’s company had a hand in shaping what the IRA ended up looking like. Reporting by the Greenpeace investigative outlet Unearthed revealed that Exxon lobbyists were in frequent touch with members of Congress as the IRA’s predecessors limped through the Capitol. Exxon lobbyist Keith McCoy claimed to have spoken weekly to West Virginia Joe Manchin—who incidentally addressed CERAWeek on Friday. (He also attended CERAWeek last year, when he notably referred to a roomful of oil and gas execs as “we,” seeming to count himself among them.) Manchin witholding his swing vote until the act was watered down was a key reason why the IRA appeals to Woods and his fellow executives, lacking even the dull teeth—like a program shifting utilities away from fossil fuels—included in earlier iterations of Build Back Better.

Those executives can now breathe easy. Whatever window there might have been for Congress to pass more punitive climate policy closed once Democrats lost their majority in November. What did manage to pass is a package that fossil fuel companies can live with and maybe even come to love. For big companies, especially, new and expanded tax breaks for things like carbon capture and storage and hydrogen pay them more to do things they were already doing. Woods credited the IRA with helping them enter the carbon capture and storage business, and Occidential Petroleum (“Oxy”) says the IRA was a factor in its decision to boost its own low-carbon spending by a third. The IRA increased the tax credits Oxy can collect for using captured carbon to drill more oil—a process known as enhanced oil recovery—from $35 per ton to $130 per ton. If it keeps that carbon stored permanently, it can get $150 per ton, compared to the $50 per ton credit that was available previously.