Why Is the Fossil Fuel Industry Praising the Inflation Reduction Act?

So how should those concerned about climate change evaluate the IRA, now that it’s clear fossil fuel execs see the act as a kind of victory? The IRA will do plenty of good in the world, of course. But even the bill’s biggest boosters agree that it’s not a holistic plan to decarbonize the United States.

Oil and gas executives haven’t forgotten the threat that climate policy might eventually pose to their core business model. Alongside the praise at CERAWeek were the usual grievances. “There is still a very vocal what I believe to be minority of ideologues who have jumped from the problem statement which is reducing emissions,” Woods complained, “to the problem statement of getting rid of oil and gas.” Tellurian Chief Executive Octávio Simões hit back at his critics, too. “It is time for us as an industry to stop tip toeing about the value of natural gas. It’s an incredible fuel and we’re not afraid to burn it in our kitchens,” he said, apparently referring to the growing body of research that gas-burning stoves cause asthma in children and a host of other health problems. The line met with applause and at least one shout from the back of the room: “Thank you!”

“What courageous visionaries in this room will be shaping this chapter?”

The White House has opted to responded to these executives’ tantrums with positive reinforcement. In her speech at CERAWeek, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm spoke to a room full of millionaires as if she were addressing a middle school graduation. “Someone is going to write this chapter of history,” she said, proceeding to motion to CERAWeek founder and emcee Daniel Yergin, the venerable energy industry chronicler and author of The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money and Power. “Who is he going to be writing about? What courageous visionaries in this room will be shaping this chapter?”