The Next Frontier for Abortion Rights Is State Supreme Courts

Jensen noted that while the state had criminalized abortion since the nineteenth century, it had also consistently included an exception for the mother’s life or health. That makes the ruling much narrower than the federal constitutional status quo prior to Dobbs. At the same time, it was enough to block the statute for being insufficiently “narrowly tailored” to avoid violating the state constitutional right. Jensen noted, for example, that the statute’s language would appear to exclude ectopic pregnancies and thus put physicians in legal jeopardy for treating them.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Jerod Tufte added that such a reading would logically fit with the state constitution’s protections for the common-law right to self-defense. “Where a pregnancy raises a similar threat of serious bodily injury or death, the pregnant woman has a fundamental right to preserve her life and health with the aid of a physician,” he explained. “Our recognition of this fundamental right to preserve one’s life does not depend on resolving the disputed point of pregnancy at which there are two lives that must be considered.” While possible links between the right to self-defense and abortion access have been debated in legal scholarship, this appears to be the first reference to them by a court.

Other states have seen similar post-Dobbs court cases since last summer. The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled in February that two laws imposing a near-total ban on abortion access could be enforced while legal challenges against them are heard. The groups challenging the laws argued that they violate language in the Kentucky state constitution that promises the “right of seeking and pursuing their safety and happiness” to the state’s residents. Last November, Kentucky voters had defeated a constitutional amendment that would have explicitly declared that there was no right to obtain an abortion in the state constitution.