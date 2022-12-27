Political Earthquake of the Year: The Fall of Roe v. Wade

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, it shook the country in ways that I don’t think anyone fully anticipated. Ahead of the decision, it was easy to point to data saying that most people and health professionals thought the procedure should be fully legal. But after the decision, there was no longer any room for doubt about what the people truly wanted.

In the six months since, time and time again, Republicans have tried to clamp down on abortion access. And time after time, even in the reddest of states, they are shown just how wrong they are.

The court ruling had been building for a while. Republican-led states had been implementing increasingly restrictive abortion legislation, from Mississippi to Ohio and Texas with its horrific vigilante law.