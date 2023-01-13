The Plan to Keep Abortion Rights Atop Voters Minds for the Next Two Years

Numbers tell the story. The Dobbs decision overturning the federal right to an abortion was widely opposed by the public, with 57 percent of adults disapproving of the decision, according to a Pew Research Center poll. Sixty-two percent said abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Moreover, nearly four in 10 voters said that the Supreme Court decision had a major impact on their decision of whether to vote, according to results from KFF/AP VoteCast exit polling. Five statewide ballot measures on abortion, including in the red states of Montana and Kentucky, resulted in favor of abortion rights. (It’s also worth noting that most Americans’ views of abortion are not black and white—the majority of Americans approve of some restrictions on abortion, according to Gallup.)

“Usually in a midterm election, only the people who are in the party that’s not in power, who tend to be angrier, turn out. In this midterm election, interestingly enough, people on both sides were angry,” Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, told The New Republic in an interview on Wednesday. “You cannot overstate the importance of that, in terms of bringing home to voters the threat of extremism in this country; having a constitutional right taken away after almost 50 years.”

The question now is whether the passions that guided these voters can be maintained over the two-year period between now and the 2024 election. Even as the months creep by since the Dobbs decision, abortion rights supporters argue that it will remain a key issue going forward. A big reason is that the aftereffects of the Dobbs decision keep making the news, providing fodder for fresh reactions. On Wednesday, for example, Alabama’s attorney general’s office suggested that pregnant women could be prosecuted for taking abortion pills, and officials in red states are mulling methods of restricting access to abortion pills.