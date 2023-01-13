The Plan to Keep Abortion Rights Atop Voters Minds for the Next Two Years

“This will remain an issue as Republicans continue to try and chip away at what rights we have,” said Christina Reynolds, the vice president of communications at EMILY’s List, an organization which helps Democratic women supportive of abortion rights get elected. “The Republican effort to undermine our rights has not gone away. And so voters’ attention on it, and voters’ support for it also won’t.”

There is a broad consensus among advocates that abortion will continue to be an issue in future elections. And while all eyes may be on the 2024 federal elections, 2023 will also feature some significant contests that will put these theories to the test: An incumbent Democratic governor running for reelection in Kentucky, mayoral races in Chicago and Philadelphia, state legislature races in Virginia and New Jersey and Supreme Court elections in Wisconsin. Abortion may play a particularly key role in Kentucky, where voters rejected an anti-abortion ballot measure in November, and where the state’s Supreme Court is deliberating on the constitutionality of an abortion ban.

“Those are all very important state races that will have capacity to impact abortion coverage,” said Lawson, adding that the organization “anticipate[s] playing a role” in the Kentucky gubernatorial race in particular. She also highlighted that Democrats flipped a state Senate seat in a special election in Virginia this week; the Democratic candidate, Aaron Rouse, was credited by the local branch of Planned Parenthood for “unapologetically made [the] special election about protecting abortion rights.” And while it doesn’t change the balance of power in the legislature, Rouse could be the swing vote on abortion issues; not unrelatedly, the race was the most expensive in Virginia Senate history. “There is no doubt that voters care about abortion rights and that abortions will continue to be a driving issue on the campaign trail and beyond,” Lawson said.