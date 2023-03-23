The Trump Indictment Is Bringing Out the Worst in People. Here’s a List of Them.

Like most former presidents, Donald Trump has been spending his time playing golf, thinking about his legacy, and, of course, practicing his perp walk. With an indictment from the Manhattan district attorney reportedly just days away, Mar-a-Lago’s leading potential felon “welcomes the idea of being paraded by the authorities before a throng of reporters and news cameras,” and is wondering whether he should smile for the cameras on his big day, according to The New York Times. You could imagine he’s even mulling a small wave to the media scrum—if he can manage it while wearing handcuffs.

For all the feigned merriment at Mar-a-Lago and for all the genuine joy among many Democrats and Never Trumpers, this is a genuinely depressing moment. Not because Trump has disgraced the office of the president, which has occurred on almost an hourly basis since Inauguration Day 2017. Rather, the potential indictment over hush-money payments to a porn star has brought out the worst in everybody, including Trump’s critics. Take a gander at all the people in stormy weather over Trump’s cover-up of his affair with Stormy Daniels: