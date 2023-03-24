TikTok Is a Problem—but Not Our Biggest Social Media Problem

Some lawmakers on Thursday cited other countries that have chosen to ban TikTok from officials’ phones. But those countries, which include New Zealand and members of the European Union, have much stronger data privacy laws that regulate who can collect private data and how it can be stored. They operate on an opt-in strategy, where users decide to let platforms track their data, instead of the opposite automatically being the case. (The United States has also banned TikTok from government phones but taken none of the other steps.)

One of the few times Chew broke during the hearing was when asked if TikTok would split from its Chinese parent, Bytedance, if so ordered by the U.S. government.

“I don’t think ownership is the issue here,” he said. “With a lot of respect, American social companies don’t have a great record with privacy and data security.” He referred specifically to the 2018 Facebook scandal, when it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica secretly harvested millions of users’ data in order to target voters and help the Trump campaign.