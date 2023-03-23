Grappling With the Overthrow of Reconstruction

As Williams and others have put it, Reconstruction was not a failure: It was “overthrown.”

To counteract the notion that Reconstruction’s promises were meaningless, Williams highlights the real gains that many freed Black Southerners made under the protection of Reconstruction laws and federal enforcement. Hannah and Samuel Tutson were born into slavery, but two years after the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865, they were free, legally married, had three young children under their control, and were able to purchase a 160-acre plot of land in northern Florida. The couple used the savings Samuel earned as a newly freed farmer, and Hannah as a self-employed laundress, to purchase that land—land that had, to be sure, been seized from Indigenous Americans, but was now cheaply available to freedpeople thanks to another Reconstruction law, the Southern Homestead Act, which passed Congress in June 1866. “I have worked too much to lose it,” Hannah had told federal authorities in 1871, an indication of how much she valued the property Reconstruction laws entitled them to.

But losing that property is precisely what happened. Like thousands of other recently freed Black Southerners, the Tutson family was sleeping in their home one May night in 1871 when six white vigilantes broke in and brutalized the entire family. The Tutsons were targeted, Williams shows, for no other reason than their white neighbors’ resentment at their financial success. Indeed, a disproportionate number of white vigilantes’ victims were slightly better-off freedpeople like the Tutsons, whose wealth and independence threatened the racial order upon which the South was built. Black voters, almost all of whom voted Republican, were another frequent target. Then there were the thousands of Black Southerners who were tortured, hanged, and burned for in some way or another defying the color line—asking a white employer to be paid on time; accepting lower pay than white workers; flirting with a white woman; for being accused, usually falsely, of attacking or killing a white person.

Williams spends only two early chapters on the night raids themselves, as her real interest is in the long afterlife of these attacks. With great sensitivity and care, she details how such attacks were the start, not the culmination, of the pain and humiliation that Black survivors endured. While the Tutsons decided to report their crimes to federal authorities—who, in another Reconstruction achievement, tried to investigate and prosecute cases of white supremist terrorism—most survivors did not. It was simply too dangerous, and the chances of legal victory slim. The Tutsons, for instance, initially contacted a sympathetic white lawyer who put them in touch with the local county judge. But after taking notes on the case, the judge did nothing. Undeterred, the Tutsons traveled 40 miles to a federal judge, who did do something: He arrested the six vigilantes, one of whom was a local sheriff. But one of the Tutsons’ white neighbors paid their bonds, then turned around and had local authorities arrest Hannah and Samuel for “false reporting.” Now that Hannah and Samuel were broke, a different white neighbor agreed to pay their bonds in exchange for one of their few remaining assets, a prized cow.