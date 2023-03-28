Obamacare Says Insurers Can’t Deny Coverage of Contraceptives. They’re Doing It Anyway.

Despite updated guidance and enforcement from the Departments of Health and Human Services, Treasury, and Labor—or the tri-agencies, as they are known—the letter says that “unlawful barriers” remain to accessing contraceptive care. (HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su were also sent a copy of the letter.) “These barriers include delays, rejections, imposition of cost-sharing, lack of an exceptions process that complies with federal rules, and lack of transparency,” the letter says, citing an October report by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, then controlled by Democrats. That report found that at least 34 contraceptive products face coverage exclusions or cost-sharing; for 12 of those products, there is no therapeutic equivalent. The October report also found that an average of 40 percent of exception requests were denied by insurers and pharmacy benefit managers between 2015 and 2021.

For example, an insurer may fully cover a one-month contraceptive ring but not a one-year contraceptive ring; when a woman goes to her pharmacy to pick up a prescription for the latter product, she could be faced with an exorbitant co-pay or told her claim is denied, neither of which outcomes is supposed to be permissible under the ACA. With barriers such as cost-sharing or a lengthy and often unsuccessful application process to ask for an exception, people may then be less likely to access that form of contraception.

The letter argues that if insurers haven’t changed their practice over the past decade or so, they aren’t going to start now if they’re left to their own devices. Updated guidance from 2015 had clarified that “plans and issuers must cover without cost-sharing at least one form of contraception” in each of the 18 contraceptive methods identified by the Food and Drug Administration. “After eight years, it is clear that payers will not comply with current guidance,” the letter says. Although the departments have acknowledged the issue in a proposed rule on the contraceptive coverage mandate, the Biden administration has not yet taken specific action.