Congress Wants to Ban TikTok. The Courts Might Have Other Ideas.

The breadth of its language could effectively freeze any Chinese-based digital company out of the American market—and with it, a large portion of the modern internet. That scope has also raised First Amendment concerns from some quarters. In a letter to lawmakers in February, the American Civil Liberties Union urged a “no” vote on the bill, citing its vague language and the potential chilling effects on free speech for Americans.

“Unfortunately, it would be impossible for the average person to know what the term ‘subject to the influence of China’ means, and the term is not defined in the legislation,” the ACLU explained. “Would an entity be under the influence of China if the CEO’s sister had moved there, or married a Chinese person? Would an entity be under the influence of China if the CEO regularly travels there for leisure?” It also noted that the speculative language about whether someone “may” transfer personal data, as well as what counts as personal data, could cover innocuous behavior, like “sharing a video where a student explains their sadness at being the victim of bullying, or one where someone discusses their battle with an autoimmune disease,” the group explained.

The Supreme Court has had few opportunities to weigh in on similar laws in the last few decades. But the justices have generally held that access to the internet and even to specific types of websites is an important First Amendment concern. In the 2017 case Packingham v. North Carolina, the justices unanimously struck down a state law that prohibited registered sex offenders, the least defensible of defendants, from using websites where minor children might also be able to create accounts. The court held that the law in question was not narrowly tailored enough to justify the free speech infringements.