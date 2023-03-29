How Big Business Hijacked Freedom

You don’t find “free enterprise” in The Constitution, you don’t find it in the Declaration of Independence, or the Bill of Rights. It’s a fabrication that builds on our commitment to the idea of freedom.

N.O.: And NAM invents this ideology out of whole cloth. It’s a pure invention. You don’t find “free enterprise” in The Constitution, you don’t find it in the Declaration of Independence, or the Bill of Rights, and you don’t even really find much discussion of it in any of The Federalist Papers. So it’s a fabrication, but it’s a fabrication that builds on our commitment to the idea of freedom. They take the term “private enterprise,” which is what people used to talk about, and they change it to “free enterprise,” and then they try to construct a story that without “free enterprise,” the whole edifice of American democracy crumbles. They make it a defense of American democracy, even though what they’re arguing for is actually profoundly anti-democratic.



J.M.: Your 2010 book, Merchants of Doubt, examined how corporate-backed scientists obscured the truth about climate change, tobacco, acid rain, and other major issues. How has writing The Big Myth helped you better understand the phenomena you investigated over a decade ago?

N.O.: I don’t think it changed the way I viewed the key players in the story of Merchants of Doubt. What it changed was my understanding of just how deep the story was. There was a point in writing this book when we thought the story would start with Ronald Reagan. And then we quickly realized that it was much older, especially because NAM was this key player. NAM is actually still fighting climate action today: I just recently learned that they’ve been fighting disclosure rules about conflict minerals. NAM was this obviously key figure that quickly took us back into the 1930s. In Merchants of Doubt, we thought that the tobacco industry had really invented these strategies of disinformation, of experts for hire, all that stuff. But it goes back much, much further.