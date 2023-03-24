Trump Threatens “Death & Destruction” If He Is Charged in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe
Trump argued that filing charges against him would lead to major violence.
In the wee small hours of the morning, one Manhattan man found himself confronting the harsh realities of what it would mean for him to actually be arrested.
Early Friday, twice-impeached former President Donald Trump, who is the subject of numerous criminal inquiries, posted on Truth Social warning that “death & destruction” could come if he is charged for paying hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels—a scheme allegedly done in order to cover up the pair’s affair occurring just months after Trump’s wife Melania had given birth to their child, Barron.
“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime,” Trump began in his run-on rant. “...when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & Also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?”
“Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!”
Trump’s menacing posts follow an ongoing right-wing campaign to discredit the Manhattan District Attorney’ Alvin Bragg, tasked with investigating Trump’s role in the hush money payment. Even members as high up as Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik spread antisemitic conspiracy theories, insinuating Bragg is a puppet of George Soros for pursuing the investigation. Now, the attacks have escalated to Trump calling Bragg a “degenerate psychopath” and a “Soros backed animal.”
While earlier Trump-beckoned protests brought out just a paltry handful of loyalists, the latest calls from Trump display a concerningly desperate escalation, especially given his track record in inciting violence.