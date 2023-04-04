Why Alvin Bragg’s Hush-Money Case Against Trump Will Be Tricky to Win

Cohen’s payments were part of a broader effort to “catch and kill” stories that could harm Trump’s electoral chances during the 2016 campaign. Packer purchased the stories of Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, who also alleged that she had an affair with Trump. McDougal received $150,000 from the Trump campaign as part of its efforts to suppress her story. Neither woman went public with her account until after the 2016 election. The Enquirer was ultimately sold to a rival tabloid chain in February 2023.

Cohen pleaded guilty to federal campaign-finance violations in 2018 as part of the broader investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. At a hearing where he made his plea allocution, Cohen told a federal judge that he had acted “in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” effectively identifying Trump as an unindicted co-conspirator in the scheme. Mueller ultimately declined to bring further charges against the then-sitting president.

The 34 counts of falsifying business records stem from efforts to hide the reimbursements by Cohen, Trump, and Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer at the time and a longtime Trump confidant. According to prosecutors, Weisselberg and Cohen folded compensation for Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Daniels into other business-related reimbursements. The two men then agreed to double the various payments to a total of $420,000 and categorize them as income. That would allow Cohen to still effectively receive the $130,000 reimbursement after paying taxes on the overall sum.