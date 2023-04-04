Why Alvin Bragg’s Hush-Money Case Against Trump Will Be Tricky to Win

“In order to execute the unlawful scheme, the participants violated election laws and made and caused false entries in the business records of various entities in New York,” Bragg’s office alleged in its statement of facts. “The participants also took steps that mischaracterized, for tax purposes, the true nature of the payments made in furtherance of the scheme.”

The charges stem from Trump’s extramarital affairs with two women—most famously the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels—and his efforts to hide them during the 2016 presidential election. Daniels sold the rights to publish her stories to the National Enquirer tabloid, whose publisher, David Pecker, was a longtime Trump associate and ally. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former legal fixer, arranged the payments and ultimately disbursed $130,000 to Daniels through a shell company. Cohen then sought reimbursement from Trump via the Trump Organization.

“[Trump] directed [Cohen] to delay making a payment to [Daniels] as long as possible,” prosecutors said in the statement of facts. “He instructed [Cohen] that if they could delay the payment until after the election, they could avoid paying altogether, because at that point it would not matter if the story became public. As reflected in emails and text messages between and among [Cohen], [Daniels’s lawyer], and the AMI Editor-in-Chief, [Cohen] attempted to delay making payment as long as possible.”