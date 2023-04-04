The Media’s Coverage of Trump’s Indictment Was Dumb, Desperate, and a Really Bad Sign for 2024

“Hold the door open for Trump? Not this guy.” pic.twitter.com/RoAsggEcIj — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 4, 2023

Why was everyone talking about doors? Well, what else was there to talk about? Here was a historic, undeniably newsworthy event: An ex-president was being charged with crimes for the first time in American history! And yet there was almost little new to know about it. The pending indictment has been in the works for weeks; the basic contours of the charges Trump is facing have been known about for years. His own personal lawyer was convicted of charges related to this matter years ago. Coverage of the arraignment was breathless and boring; surreal and utterly banal. It bore many of the hallmarks of the worst aspects of media coverage during Trump’s presidency; it bodes poorly for how the press—both in the mainstream and on the right—will cover the Republican primary.



For well over a day, the press was back on their bullshit, breathlessly tracking Donald Trump’s every move, pointedly failing to imbue them with much in the way of significance. In Florida, there were shots of his iconic plane—the gilded, faded, 30-year-old obvious metaphor “Trump Force One”—waiting on the tarmac and then taking off. Eric Trump, the president’s marginally less embarrassing second son, posted a picture of himself watching the plane on Fox News. “Watching the plane … from the plane,” he tweeted—a boast that sounds vaguely like something Rick Ross might say, until you remember that he is there to accompany his father, the former president, to be arrested for what basically amounts to campaign finance charges.



Today, the cameras alit at Trump Tower, where we were told that Trump would soon be departing. Around 1 p.m., CNN’s chyron switched from “SOON: TRUMP LEAVES TRUMP TOWER FOR NY COURTHOUSE” to “ANY MINUTE: TRUMP LEAVES TRUMP TOWER FOR NY COURTHOUSE.” The chyron was correct. Soon after, cameras followed his motorcade as it raced from 57th Street to lower Manhattan in about 10 minutes—arguably the most newsworthy moment of the day up to that point. That’s when all the door talk started.

