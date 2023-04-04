The Media’s Coverage of Trump’s Indictment Was Dumb, Desperate, and a Really Bad Sign for 2024

Again, we’ve known about all of this for weeks. But we hadn’t yet allowed the stuff we already knew to gnaw its way into and out of another cycle of hype. Whatever else there is to be said about this indictment—along with any others that might follow—one thing is plainly true: Whatever steely discipline the networks developed at the end Trump’s presidency (and subsequent coup attempt) is dissipating. Time to pack a green room of people to spelunk into the depths of “what is Trump thinking” despite the fact that he will explain himself on his own bespoke social media network if you really want to know. (Chances are it amounts to “I would rather be playing golf than pleading not guilty to a bunch of felonies.”) Hours of speculation about Trump’s body language and static shots of planes and cars as the former president moves about the world, in all their inglorious lack of newsworthiness, are back.



Inside the right wing’s media bubble, it’s also more of the same—only more so, and bigger than ever before!. Fox News had been making a practice of keeping its distance during Trump’s post-presidency; that all changed after the former president broke the news that he was going to be arrested weeks ago. Since then, it has enveloped him in a bear hug, partly to keep its upstart rivals at bay: There is only room for one chief propagandist and Fox is determined to be it.



On Fox, Trump was treated simultaneously as a political prisoner, a martyr, and a metaphor. Jesse Watters claimed that it was proof that Democrats are “hunting” Republicans and suggested that conservatives simply could not live in blue cities for fear of political prosecution. ”This is too great an assault on our system, much greater than anything we saw on January 6, that’s for certain,” said Tucker Carlson, who is known to hate Trump passionately. Later, Carlson said “There is no coming back from this moment.” It’s all 180-proof hyperbole, but it sure helps to make the network’s larger narrative go down smooth: Conservatives are victims, being endlessly targeted by a liberal elite. Trump is just the highest profile example.

