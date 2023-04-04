The Weird Religious Fervor of the Trump Faithful

Mostly, though, the people there would turn to any camera that came near and bemoan the unjust prosecution of the most popular man, the man they say won in 2020. Some Trump watchers have been saying his supporters will liken the defendant’s plight to Christ’s. Or at least these charges will be a way for his supporters to more strongly identify their own personal issues with the former president’s plight. As one guy in the Trump camp put it, “if they can try to do this to him, they can do it to anyone.”

If this is faith, it’s faith built on spectacle and reinforced by mutual grievance. And it’s unlikely it is disintegrating, even as the Trump saga grows more self-referential. In the park where the rally was held, there was a strange, life-sized jail cell door, its bars backed with mirrors, reflecting back the faces of the people surrounding, with the courthouse as backdrop. One cop guarded the “door,” more a museum docent than a CO. It wasn’t clear what the message was. Later in the day it ended up covered in Trump flags to block out the mirrors.

The metal NYPD barricades dividing the pro- and anti-Trump sides didn’t mean very much, either. There on the anti-Trump side was the guy in red granny glasses, the one I’d watched on the opposite side earlier, talking to a guy holding a sign that said: “Put Him In the Same Cell as Stewart Rhodes So That They Can Enjoy A Night of Eye-Socket Lovin’!” Which side was he on? I yelled at red-glasses over the weird DMZ the cops filled in the six or so feet of empty space between the barricades. “The Carnival Is Over?” Well, he began, it had started as a joke, mock-serenading the Trump rally over the “crazy relationship” that was ending, but then he realized, “there’s real love to it.”