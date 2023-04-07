The Problem With Kathy Hochul

“Until last week her strongest suit was climate. That’s one of the reasons why this has been so deeply disappointing,” said Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, a co-sponsor of the All-Electric Buildings Act. Green groups promptly accused Hochul of wanting to “gut” the CLCPA on behalf of her fossil fuel donors. Climate scientists criticized the proposal too. Amid a barrage of negative pressure, the administration withdrew its support on Wednesday, but the energy committee chairs are reportedly still defending the change. Having avoided a last-minute crisis, climate groups and allied legislators will continue trying to extract support for including more muscular and justice-oriented emissions-reduction policies in the budget.

With Republicans back in control of the House of Representatives, blue states like New York have been positioned as torchbearers for climate action while federal action stalls. But battles like the one this week show just how hard that will be—even in places where there’s a consensus that something needs to be done about climate change.

New York should theoretically be a haven for progressive policy. Armed with strong Democratic majorities in the Senate and Assembly, though, Hochul has made a series of baffling choices. Most notable on that front was when she tapped an anti-choice former prosecutor, Hector LaSalle, to serve as the state’s chief judge late last year; the nomination was torpedoed in the legislature following a heated pressure campaign from progressives. Voters had just mobilized to defend abortion rights after the Supreme Court moved to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer; midterms exit polling found that 60 percent of voters were dissatisfied with the decision.