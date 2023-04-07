The Problem With Kathy Hochul

Others in Hochul’s administration seem similarly cozy with industry—or at least have been handed their talking points. On the news program Capitol Tonight, less than 24 hours before the about-face, Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and New York State Energy and Research Development Authority President and CEO Doreen Harris parroted language from an industry front group, New Yorkers for Affordable Energy, which has fear-mongered about climate measures raising costs and threatening reliability. While (briefly) backing the change in methane accounting on television, Seggos and Harris explained that the administration was simply looking to protect New Yorkers from “potentially extraordinary costs” imposed by the current 20-year accounting framework.

For now, the status of New York’s budget and its climate policy remain unclear. Climate advocates are hopeful that measures to electrify buildings and build public renewables (among others) can make it through this session, though there are still few details as to what that will be included in the budget lawmakers are slated to agree on sometime later this month. The Build Public Renewables Act, which would be a huge triumph for progressives if it’s instituted, has already failed in New York twice, including last year.

Whatever happens in the coming weeks and months, New York’s experience already offers some uneasy lessons to a national audience. The Empire State’s muscular climate movement—which got former Governor Andrew Cuomo to ban fracking in 2014—fought for years to get a climate bill on the books. That passed only after progressives worked to oust fellow, more conservative Democrats, who caucused with Republicans and handed them a de facto majority despite the state’s Blue electorate. The CLCPA’s passage then ushered in a still unresolved battle over how to implement it.