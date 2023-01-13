Kathy Hochul Will Do “Everything” To Force an Anti-Union Judge Onto New York’s Highest Court

New York Governor Kathy Hochul barely held on to her seat in the last election, and now, she’s alienating her own party by nominating Hector LaSalle as chief judge for the state Court of Appeals.

LaSalle, an appellate court judge, is set to have a hearing next Wednesday before the state Senate judiciary committee, which will then vote to either advance or tank his nomination. A majority of the committee has expressed skepticism thus far. Hochul for her part has said she will do “everything” to get LaSalle through the committee, arguing the whole Senate should be the one to vote.