The Conservative Legal Movement Is Basically an Elite Social Club

“That’s why conservatives want President Bush to nominate someone in the Scalia or Thomas mold,” Rosenzweig explained. “Conservatives have gotten their picks wrong before, and liberals want them to do it again. You’ll probably know who has carried the day as soon as the president names his selection. If it’s an ‘instinctive’ conservative, liberals will, once again, have lost the battle (when the nominee is confirmed) and won the war (when he or she ‘grows’). It takes only a little time in the nation’s capital for the Greenhouse Effect to work its magic.”

This perception of the court’s dynamics on the right—and their fear that their efforts to confirm a nominee would go awry—helps explain why conservatives use “betrayal” to describe moments when their side’s nominees depart from right-wing legal orthodoxy. Roberts became an apostate of sorts for his vote to save the Affordable Care Act in 2012, even though by any qualitative definition he remains a firmly conservative jurist. Justice Neil Gorsuch received a barrage of harsh denunciations from the right for his majority opinion in Bostock v. Clayton County in 2020, where he and the majority ruled that Title VII’s ban on workplace discrimination covers gay and transgender workers. It was not just that they thought he was wrong; it was that they thought he had broken some sort of trust.

Thanks to lifetime tenure, federal judges are largely immune to the typical tactics that conservatives might apply to Republican politicians who stray from the one true path. They have no campaign contributions to withhold and no primary challengers to fund. The Constitution is designed to make federal judges harder to pressure than the average public servant. But everyone needs friends. Humans are social creatures. We desire the approval of our peers and the respect of our colleagues. Judges are expected to resist these urges in the higher interest of the law. But they are not completely immune to them. They cannot be defeated in reelection, but they can be shunned and ostracized by those they respect.

