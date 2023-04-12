A GOP Governor Proposed a Child Tax Credit. Democrats Helped Sink It.

The bill overwhelmingly passed the House Taxation Committee and was approved in an initial floor vote, but the House Appropriations Committee tabled it in February. The measure needed support from Democrats to advance, but five of the seven Democrats on the committee voted to table the legislation, along with nine of 16 Republicans. The deadline to approve budget bills in the state House passed last week, meaning that the proposal will not be taken up before the end of the legislative session, although it could still be tacked onto another bill as an amendment.

“Nothing is dead until the Legislature is done, and we still have time on the clock,” Gianforte said in a press conference last week, adding that he was “hopeful we can revive this child tax credit so we can get help to working families.”

Gianforte has framed the proposal as providing leeway for parents to afford child care or other necessities. “We are such strong proponents of the child tax credit, which puts the money in the pockets of the parents to let them decide. Some will choose child care, some will choose it as a mechanism to allow one of the spouses to stay home and be a care-giving parent,” Gianforte said last week.