The Expanded Child Tax Credit Is Back—Barely

Senator Sherrod Brown, another advocate for the credit in the Senate, bristled when a reporter noted that the cost of the child tax credit outstrips that of an R&D credit; the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that restoring R&D expensing would cost roughly $155 billion over 10 years, while reinstating the American Rescue Plan expansion of the child tax credit would cost $1.2 trillion over a decade. “What, are rich people not getting enough tax breaks in this country? Is that the mismatch?” Brown asked sarcastically. (Research from the Columbia Center on Poverty and Social Policy suggests that the child tax credit would have an annual cost of about $100 billion, but total benefits of almost $1 trillion per year.)

Under the American Rescue Plan, the child tax credit amount increased and expanded to cover children aged 17 and under, and was disbursed on a monthly basis. (The credit had previously only been available to children aged 16 and under.) It also became available to households with parents with no income, meaning that the poorest children had access to the full credit for the first time since the child tax credit was first implemented in 1997. That provision making the credit fully refundable had a particularly dramatic effect on child poverty: In 2021, child poverty dropped by 46 percent, due in large part to the expanded child tax credit. More than three million children fell below the poverty line in the first month after the credit expired.

Democrats maintain, at least publicly, that they do not want to sacrifice any element of the credit as expanded by the American Rescue Plan; DeLauro said that she was “not going to negotiate against myself.”