The Bigger Story Behind the Charter School That Requires Girls to Wear Skirts

Charter Day School is part of the Roger Bacon Academy, a four-school charter network in the state. It is the creation of Baker Mitchell Jr., a North Carolina businessman, friend of right-wing political funder Art Pope, and a staunch advocate of “free markets,” “deregulation,” and school privatization. Mitchell’s chain of charter schools has taken in tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer funding; Charter Day School receives 95 percent of its funding from federal, state, and local governmental authorities. As ProPublica has detailed, Mitchell also owns and operates the companies that supply these schools with just about everything they buy or lease: the buildings, the computers, the desks, the educational training programs, and more.

How does Mitchell, who has declined to make his own salary public, get away with this type of self-dealing? This is where the skirts come in. These schools can’t be bad, we are encouraged to believe, because Mitchell’s supposedly nonsectarian charter schools teach “traditional values.” Whose values? The pledge that students at the Roger Bacon Academy are required to adhere to includes the stipulation that they will guard against “the stains of falsehood from the fascination with experts” and “over-reliance on rational argument,” along with a promise to “obey authority” and be “morally straight.”

For several years, Mitchell reaped the benefits of this sweetheart deal with himself unimpeded. And yet when he was finally called out on his discriminatory dress code, he claimed to be a victim of anti-religious bias, pulling in amicus briefs from Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia; the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty; the Religious Freedom Institute; and the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Clinic, the legal group that is representing Catholic dioceses in Tulsa and Oklahoma City in their bid to create a taxpayer-funded religious charter school. (In the latter instance, Oklahoma’s statewide charter school board unanimously rejected the application on Tuesday—not on constitutional grounds but due to questions over the school’s plan for special education students, governance structure, and financial arrangements. Many observers note that a legal challenge is likely to follow any decision made by the charter board.)