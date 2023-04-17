The Bigger Story Behind the Charter School That Requires Girls to Wear Skirts

The privatizers originally came to the public education game for different reasons. Billionaire-funded think tanks champion the free market as the solution to all problems in education. By “free market,” however, all too often they mean a lightly regulated, state-chartered “market” where parents funnel taxpayer money to private schools. As a consequence, “school choice” activism has unleashed the kind of noncompetitive, highly politicized, and cronyistic schemes that Baker Mitchell represents.

Across America, charter operators with sectarian agendas are presently indoctrinating students on the taxpayer dime. For example, American Heritage Academy in Cottonwood, Arizona, a school that is part of the 17-school Edkey/Sequoia charter network, celebrates a set of “Principles of Liberty” that include: “The role of religion is foundational,” “To protect rights God revealed certain divine laws,” and “Free market and minimal government best supports prosperity.” In Texas, Allen Beck, the founder of Advantage Academy, a four-campus charter school funded by taxpayers, has said he established the schools in order to bring “the Bible, prayer, and patriotism back into the public school.” Textbooks in the mandatory American government class at Heritage Academy (distinct from the American Heritage Academy) include the claim that the U.S. Constitution is based on “biblical principles” and assert that “God” destroyed a French fleet that threatened the American colonies.

Meanwhile, financial scandals in the charter sector keep piling up, such as the Idaho charter school executive who directed taxpayer money to companies owned by members of her family and the Texas charter executives who leased a $15 million private jet while under investigation for financial mismanagement. The scandals have sparked wide-scale investigations in regional media outlets and national outlets. The Heritage Academy network, along with state officials, has been sued over alleged misuse of public money. And yet the network remains a favorite within Arizona’s “school choice” movement. In early 2019, the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, under the guidance of DeVos, participated in a “School Choice Week” celebration at a Heritage Academy campus.