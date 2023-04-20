Republicans Took Their Shots at Biden’s Labor Nominee. They Missed Every Single One.

The Trump administration promulgated a regulation that defined as narrowly as possible the legal concept of “joint employment,” which the Biden administration rescinded. Asked whether the Labor Department planned to craft a new regulation defining joint employment, Su said, “There is not a joint-employer rule on our regulatory agenda. It was not on our agenda that came out last year, and it will not be on our agenda that comes out in June.” The agenda in question comes out twice a year; Su pointedly did not say whether a joint-employer rule will be on the regulatory agenda due out in October, and no Republican senator asked her, because these guys don’t actually know very much about how regulation works.

5. Republicans think Su wants to impose California’s ABC test, which strictly limits the circumstances where businesses can treat workers as independent contractors rather than employees, on the nation as a whole.

This came up more times than I can count. Su stated, over and over, that the Labor Department is on record saying that it can’t impose California’s ABC test, which Su oversaw as labor commissioner there, without an act of Congress. No, she said, she does not want to impose the ABC test. That was perhaps a little white lie, but given that Su won’t likely see Congress California-ize federal labor laws, we can let it pass.