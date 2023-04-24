Can Democrats and Republicans Finally Agree on a Crucial Benefit That Every Other Wealthy Country Provides?

But while bipartisanship may be the group’s strength, it also underscores the difficulties in actually reaching a consensus. As committed as the members of the task force may be, it’s unclear whether their efforts will be supported by their respective caucus leadership. Members of the task force sent a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries earlier this month, asking them to engage in the efforts to find a solution. Houlahan told me that though the group had not received “explicit encouragement” from leadership, she was heartened by “colleagues who have been receptive.”

Allred told me that he believed the “sticking points” for the agreement include the scope of any paid leave program, as well as how it would be funded. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, “there’s an understanding that we have to do this at some point.” Allred, the first House member to take advantage of paternity leave, added that he believed it was important to have dads be part of the conversation. “In the last few years, men are taking family leave at higher rates than ever before. But we still have a very strong stigma in the workplace against it,” Allred, a former professional football player, said. “We have to overcome that image. So if a former NFL linebacker can help break that down, then it may make it a little easier for other men to do it.”

There is also a bipartisan task force tackling paid leave in the Senate. Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told me on Wednesday that the group would meet this week, adding that their counterparts from the House are invited to the discussion. “We’re just going to keep working toward it, and see what level of consensus we can reach,” Gillibrand said.