Ron DeSantis Is Having an Epic Disaster of a Week

Even before he headed to Washington, DeSantis was already in the throes of a campaign reboot, a disaster given that this is the early stage of the primary and that, you know, he hasn’t even declared his candidacy. This week was supposed to provide a grand reset—a ”play the hits” tour aimed at reminding voters and GOP elites alike why they liked him in the first place. DeSantis went after his great foe, Disney, reigniting a feud over the iconic Florida company’s alleged “wokeness.” The Florida governor’s stunt was positively Trumpian: Having been previously outmaneuvered by Mickey Mouse et al., he would have his revenge by placing a prison next to its flagship theme park. (It was not entirely clear what this was supposed to accomplish or prove, other than restarting a fight that had quieted down.) He followed the right-wing pack by decrying Anheiser-Busch for partnering with a trans influencer, telling serial fabulist Benny Johnson, “Why would you want to drink Bud Light?” He just signed a draconian six-week abortion ban that he signed into law late last week in the dead of night, a quiet play to religious conservatives.



DeSantis’s broader strategy seems to combine his zeal for culture war combat with a concerted effort tack to Trump’s right on several issues, most notably abortion. Over the last two months, DeSantis and Florida’s Republicans have also, per Bloomberg, “relaxed gun laws, expanded school vouchers, and helped shield insurance companies from lawsuits.” He’s not done by a long shot: Before the state’s legislative session ends next month, he’s expected to sign “severe immigration curbs and limits on transgender health care into law.” Overall, DeSantis will make the case that he has turned Florida into a kind of Republican paradise—a place where no one is trans and everyone has a gun—and that America is next.



But the desperation has become noticeable. As DeSantis falters, this mix of publicity stunts and far-right policies looks less like the products of a maestro and more like the efforts of a try-hard. If the goal is to re-stablish himself as the Republican Party’s pacesetter—the politician most attuned to its base—what it’s revealing instead is the opposite: DeSantis is an empty suit; a media creation. He was first touted as the future of Trumpism—a saner and more reliable, if not kindler and gentler, version of the real thing. He rode waves of free media from across the political spectrum for years, all of which made the case that he was the young, vibrant future of the GOP. But he’s returned to shore looking depleted.

