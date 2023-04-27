Guess Which 2020 Biden State Democratic Insiders Are Worried About Holding? It May Surprise You.

On Georgia, Bowen pointed to Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s 2022 runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker as an example of the growing Democratic coalition in the state. “Runoff races typically give an advantage to Republican candidates in the past—those low-turnout elections. Democrats have a hard time getting their coalition out. Well, Democrats get their coalition out in these races, and also their coalition is bigger. So that’s the trendline that’s very helpful in Georgia. I think in Arizona there’s also evidence of the same trendline.”

Pollster Anna Greenberg emphasized the Badger state’s lack of a large Black vote as putting it in a demographically dicier category for Democrats than Georgia. “I think the states where Biden and Democrats have done best since 2018, in part as a reaction to Trump being elected, are states that have big suburban populations, plus a big minority population, especially if it’s a Black minority population. That’s why places like Georgia and Arizona—even though it’s Hispanic voters, but Hispanic voters [in Arizona] are more Democratic than, say Florida or Texas or wherever,” Greenberg said. “Those are the states that I feel very good about maintaining.” Wisconsin, she said, “does not have big suburban populations. It has a relatively small minority population.”

Others pointed to Wisconsin’s vital importance on the electoral map. “What makes Wisconsin a perpetually tipping-point state, and therefore worrisome, is because it’s vital to the pathway for either Trump or Biden,” said Dan Kanninen, who served as Barack Obama’s 2008 Wisconsin state director. “A lot of the attributes in Wisconsin that you have in other upper Midwest states. But you have a lower percentage of college-educated white voters as compared to Minnesota, for example. You have more counties and geography in that state that were the traditionally blue-collar, even rural Democratic voters for a long time. Like the [former-Congressman] Dave Obey district, which were the quintessential Obama to Trump counties. There’s more of those counties in that state than other places. And you have some traditionally conservative strongholds like in Waukesha County, famously. For all kinds of reasons it’s just competitive.”