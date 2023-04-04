Americans Think Trump’s Indictment Is Political—and Support It Anyway

Voters oftentimes don’t get enough credit for being able to hold two opinions at the same time. But support for Trump’s indictment under the cloud of some kind of political motivation suggests they can.

Ideally, political motivation and actions by the American judicial system are supposed to stay as far apart as possible. But increasingly, politics and the law are seen as intertwined. Last year a Pew Research survey found that a growing number of Americans (which Pew made sure to specify is “driven by Democrats”) felt the U.S. Supreme Court had become too powerful. And that same poll found that just more than half of all Democrats surveyed (51 percent) felt that Supreme Court justices were inadequately separating their personal partisanship from their judicial judgment.

Trump and his allies, meanwhile, hope that his arraignment and the fallout of the trial will only help him at the ballot box. One upside his advisers see is that his opponents and likely opponents in the 2024 Republican presidential primary seem wary of attacking the former president over his legal problems, for fear of enraging the most hard-core conservative Trump supporters—the kind of voters any serious Republican needs to win a GOP presidential primary today. Pollsters who have worked for Trump have released data showing that Republican voters see the American “justice system [as] being highly politicized.”