“The New Earth” Grapples With a Family’s Silence on Palestine

It’s unclear, however, how these stories intersect—are we meant to contemplate the parallels between racial identity in the United States and the ideologies of Zionism and anti-Zionism? Is Naomi’s rejection of Blackness a part of the reason for her failure to live up to Bering’s legacy? Late in the novel, we read an unfinished essay by Bering titled “Palestine: On the Poverty of Metaphor,” in which she argues for a clearheaded assessment of the injustices of occupation, away from the imposition of meaning through the lens of family psychodrama. Yet the novel itself, by its very ambition and learnedness, seems drawn back into the politics of metaphor and analogy. Other storylines, such as Naomi’s one-time affair with a Zen master, her lawsuit to win tenure, and Sandy’s entanglement with a client who fraudulantly claimed to have recovered art stolen during the Holocaust, come to feel like sidelines—enacting rather than diagnosing the Wilcoxes’ desire to distract themselves.

The most powerful section of the novel comes midway, when these stories are paused as a range of characters recount the events leading to and directly after Bering’s death. Rather than the fragmentary retellings we often get in emails and text messages throughout the novel, here the characters testify directly to the reader. Bering speaks of her love for Heba, the mother of the family she dies defending, who is killed alongside her. Sandy recalls directly the pain of his closest friend condemning Bering’s action. And we hear from Yoav, the 19-year-old soldier who kills her, who begins by noting, “You already know the answer to every question you could possibly ask me,” and cynically invokes his imagined audience’s presumed sympathy for Palestinians against them: “Why aren’t you talking to Aron, who was lying right next to me, who killed the Arab girl? I’ve forgotten her name.” Against all the novel’s eloquent talkers and theorists, he asserts: “I have no opinions … I have no theory or inspiration to share with you.” Here among all the talk is the raw face of power, without gloss or metaphor, the thing that needs no justification but itself.

“And what is wrong with their life? What on earth is less reprehensible than the life of the Levovs?” Philip Roth’s 1997 American Pastoral, another novel of a Jewish family coming undone in the wake of an act of political radicalism, ends with this unanswered lament, the final cri de coeur of Seymour Levov, the father whose daughter Merry has rejected his charmed assimilated life of upward mobility and embraced radicalism. It was the cry of countless liberal, affluent parents who experienced their children’s political commitments as a betrayal not only of their values but of their very being, their aspirations for the good and stable life. It’s a question no one would ask of the Wilcoxes.