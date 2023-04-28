Why Banning Mifepristone Will Hurt More Women Than You Think

In October, more than 40 medical and advocacy groups petitioned the FDA asking for miscarriage management to be added to the label for mifepristone as one of its uses. The FDA rejected the petition in January, saying that the drug’s manufacturer, Danco Laboratories, needed to submit an application requesting a change to the labeling. The following month, a group of senators sent a letter to Danco Laboratories asking the company to submit an application to that effect.



Abigail Long, the director of marketing and public affairs at Danco, told me that changing the label is “definitely something that we would give strong consideration to,” depending on the outcome of the ongoing cases. “We recognize how important miscarriage management is and are very much aware of the role that mifepristone plays in helping to treat people that are experiencing miscarriages,” Long said in an interview earlier this month, prior to the Supreme Court’s latest action. Long added that “we can’t move forward on anything unless we have the appropriate data to do so,” explaining that such an update would require “looking at everything that’s out there, analyzing it, determining if it’s of the quality and robustness that we would need to support a change in the label.”

Kirsten Moore, the director of the Expanding Medication Abortion Access Project, one of the groups that led the petition to the FDA, expressed “disappointment” with the agency’s denial. “If Danco’s approval of mifepristone for medication abortion goes away, and by extension GenBioPro’s approval for their generic product goes away, I would hope that a drug manufacturer would step in right away to start getting mifepristone for miscarriage onto the market as its own drug,” Moore told me. GenBioPro, the company which makes the generic version of mifepristone, is suing the FDA to block it from complying if courts rule that the drug should be removed from the market.