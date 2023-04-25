Nikki Haley Has the Gall to Pretend She’s a Moderate on Abortion

During her speech, Haley said that a federal ban was unlikely to work, so the next president should try to find a “national consensus” instead. She listed several points that she felt appealed to both sides of the aisle.

Haley lists areas of consensus:



- babies born during failed abortion deserve to live

- moms shouldn’t be pressured to have an abortion

- do better on adoption

- no abortion until time of birth

- more avail contraception

- women who have abortions should not be jailed — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) April 25, 2023

Most of the points Haley included are either not real or only occur in extreme circumstances. Fetuses are rarely “born alive” during an abortion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health experts have warned that bills requiring care be given to fetuses “born alive” could negatively affect care for babies born prematurely or with fatal abnormalities by preventing doctors from helping relieve any pain those babies might be in, or punishing medical professionals who let families hold such newborns before they die.

Republicans like Haley often argue that abortions are conducted up until the moment of birth. That does not happen. Abortions that occur in the second trimester are most often for wanted pregnancies that develop complications, rendering them unviable and possibly a threat to the pregnant person’s life. (Less than 1 percent of abortions take place in the third trimester, for similar reasons.)