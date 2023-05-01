The Fossil Fuel Industry Needs an FDIC

This problem could soon get a lot bigger thanks to shifts in the fossil fuel industry. Giants like Exxon and Chevron have dutifully paid down debts incurred over a decade of bad performance and then the Covid-19 pandemic, when quarantine measures reduced demand for oil and gas. As travel was starting to recover, Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine. In response, Western governments sought to wean themselves off of Russian fossil fuels, to avoid inadvertently supporting the Russian war effort and not face dire shortages if Putin cut them off. Non-Russian fossil fuel companies subsequently raked in both record profits and the reputational rewards of having saved Europe. The trend of ExxonMobil and Chevron’s record earnings last year has continued. The former announced record first quarter results last week of $11.4 billion. Net profits at Chevron are up 5 percent over Q1 2022.

Instead of chasing high prices with the kind of production binges that defined the shale boom, Exxon and Chevron have paid out generously to shareholders and top managers (ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods got a 52 percent pay bump last year) and been more conservative on new exploration and production than a White House laser-focused on low gas prices would have liked. Smaller companies, meanwhile, face a radically different business model in the shale patch. Even those that have survived and cleaned up their balance sheets see reasons to worry: productivity gains have ground to a halt and costs for labor and materials are rising along with interest rates. The prospects for the shale businesses in the long run are grim. Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reported recently that U.S. oil and gas production is expected to peak in the next three to five years. Shale formations that were important in the first wave of the boom, including the Bakken and Eagle Ford deposits, already have.

Absent an overhaul in how leaky old wells are handled, a new wave of mergers and acquisitions in the fossil fuel industry is very likely to add to the pile of toxic waste being siphoned off to private equity vultures or little-known companies like Diversified. Others will pay the price of the industry’s leaner, more profitable operations: communities saddled with benzene fountains; states picking up the tab for plugging abandoned wells, albeit now with some help from the government; and the planet, poisoned by assets either juiced for all they’re worth or left to leak indefinitely. The U.S. has decided that its banks are too big to fail. As the climate crisis mounts, policymakers should also realize that that fossil fuel companies are too dangerous to be able to dictate the terms of their own failure.