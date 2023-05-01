The Fossil Fuel Industry Needs an FDIC

Despite the long history of closure and consolidation in the fossil fuel industry, that massively important sector—the chief driver of climate change—lacks the kind of state-supervised process that exists for banks. The FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund spent $13 billion to sell First Republic to JP Morgan on the premise that it is bad for banks to fail and leave their customers hanging. That money comes from banks themselves, who pay into the fund so that they can absorb the risks of some banks so that they don’t spread to the rest of the sector and into the larger economy. As shale drillers continue to face dim prospects moving forward—reckoning with investor demands and declining production—there’s no equivalent to wind them down in the public interest.

What happens when a fossil fuel company fails or wants to get rid of assets that aren’t profitable anymore?

What happens when a fossil fuel company fails or wants to get rid of assets that aren’t profitable anymore? Before it goes bankrupt it might get bought up by a bigger company. ExxonMobil, for instance, is now reportedly looking to spend its extra cash on Pioneer Natural Resources. Industry watchers see this as heralding a new wave of consolidation over the coming decades. But players like Exxon and Chevron will only keep assets that they can reasonably expect to produce profits from, selling off the rest to the highest bidder. That’s when things get weird. The little-known firm Diversified Energy, for instance, has become the country’s largest owner of wells in the country by buying them up for cheap as they start to run dry, keeping them on life support for decades to continue to pay out dividends to shareholders.

There’s nothing unusual about one company acquiring another, less prosperous one or its assets. When it comes to oil and gas production, though, there are major downsides to letting the industry decide how major changes within the sector are handled. The Environmental Defense Fund has found that there are 120,000 known “orphan” oil wells spread out around the country. While no longer productive economically, many continue to pour greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and pollute air and water locally with substances like arsenic and benzene; there are no surviving records of who owns them. EDF researchers note that “estimates of additional undocumented orphan wells range from the many hundreds of thousands to several million in the U.S. alone.” The bipartisan infrastructure law furnished $4.7 billion for states to plug them after the Department of Interior released $1.15 billion. So-called bonding rules are meant to require that drillers pay states and the federal government to clean up unused wells. But most of these schemes haven’t been updated in decades and remain grossly underfunded. Pennsylvania, in fact—home to more than 18,000 orphan wells—passed a 10-year ban on raising bonding requirements on wells drilled after 1985; those drilled before, which account for the majority of orphan wells, don’t require any bonding at all.