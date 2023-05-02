The Executives Who Got Rich While Their Banks Collapsed

Now that these three banks have gone belly-up, do the executives have to give any of their incentive-based pay back? They do not. In March, First Republic said in an FDIC filing on March 22 that all executive bonuses “would be reduced to zero for the full year 2023”; that they would also forego company vesting “of all performance-based incentives” for 2023; and that Herbert would waive his salary for the year (though only that portion covering March12 and after). This act of penitence rings a bit hollow now that we know those same top executives spent the previous five months selling off stock worth in excess of $15 million.

There’s a provision in the Dodd-Frank financial reform law that’s supposed to deal with such grotesqueries. Section 956 directed bank regulators to look at whether “an executive officer, employee, director, or principal shareholder” of a bank is rewarded by a compensation structure that “encourages inappropriate risks.” If so, that bank is in violation of the law. Section 956 is of course especially relevant when a bank fails.

The regulation enforcing Section 956 was supposed to be in place by May 2011. A dozen years later, there’s still no rule in sight. It isn’t even on the semi-annual regulatory agenda, which lists all rules that various federal agencies will be working on in the coming months. The Obama administration took a couple of stabs at a proposed rule in 2011 and 2016, but they were still fiddling with the details when Donald Trump assumed office and the rule was put on the back burner. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler promised to revive it, but so far he hasn’t.