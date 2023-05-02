The Executives Who Got Rich While Their Banks Collapsed

Or perhaps we should think in terms of boats. A bank that fails resembles, in many ways, an oceangoing vessel that sinks to the bottom of the sea. Depositors at First Republic will suffer no harm, just as depositors suffered no harm in March when the FDIC seized Silicon Valley Bank and the midsize Signature Bank (assets: $118 billion). (The latter, at the time the third-biggest bank failure in U.S. history, is now the fourth-biggest.) Still, shareholders in First Republic were wiped out completely, just as they were by the two earlier bank failures. Over the past four months, First Republic lost 97 percent of its market value, or $21 billion, as it tottered toward bankruptcy. The remaining $650 million now resides in Davy Jones’s locker.

The captain and his top crew are supposed to go down with a sinking ship. When, as in Joseph Conrad’s Lord Jim, they do not, the result is ostracism, disgrace, and loss of livelihood. “Hang it, we must preserve professional decency,” says one character of the Patna, on which Jim was first mate.

Nobody at First Republic appears to have read Lord Jim (or seen the 1965 movie with Peter O’Toole). I deduce this because in mid-March, The Wall Street Journal reported that James Herbert, First Republic’s founder and executive chairman, had sold $4.5 million worth of shares since the start of the year. Chief executive Michael J. Roffler, private wealth management president Robert L. Thornton, and chief credit officer David B. Lichtman sold a combined $7 million worth of shares during the same period. In November and December, Lichtman and his spouse sold an additional $2.5 million, and in November Roffler sold an additional $1.3 million. Thornton’s sell-off, on January 18, represented 73 percent of his outstanding shares.