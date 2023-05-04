Will the Media Blow Their Second Chance With Trump?

It’s possible that Donald Trump won’t participate in any debates in the 2024 presidential race—even if he wins the Republican nomination for president. On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that the 45th president was planning on skipping at least one of two planned Republican debates, if not both. It’s not out of the question that, if he were to win the GOP nomination—something that seems likely at this admittedly far-off juncture—he might skip out on debates with Joe Biden as well. We may have already seen the last of Donald Trump on a presidential debate stage.

Trump’s decision to skip the GOP debates is not particularly surprising. He has opened up a huge lead in the primary and has little to gain and much to lose by appearing alongside his challengers. For the moment, he also has little to worry about—thus far, there has been little indication that Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, and Ron DeSantis are capable of laying a glove on him. Trump’s biggest headwind right now isn’t a challenger, but the palpable sense that everyone is sick and tired of him—all the better to lay low (at least by his standards) at the start of the primary season. For a few weeks, Trump has made noises about playing hooky on debate day. This isn’t new, either: In 2016, he skipped the final debate before the Iowa Caucuses (following a feud with Megyn Kelly, who he had made sexist comments about) and 2020’s second presidential debate (because it was going to be on Zoom on account of the fact that he had contracted Covid-19 and lied about it). In both instances, Trump did other events—interviews and rallies meant to distract from the events he was skipping. (Trump’s reasons for potentially skipping 2024’s presidential debates are slightly different: He wants guarantees that his firehose of lies won’t be fact-checked by moderators, even though this rarely happens anyways.)

