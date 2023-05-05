That and things like his self-proclaimed habit of talking to his flowers, and his belief (which he once shared with someone who told me) that “Shakespeare must surely have traveled in the east when he was young and absorbed the wisdom of the Sufis,” quite easily gave the impression that he was a little bit cranky, or a little bit loopy: “A loon again,” as one tabloid headline put it. Maybe it’s because I feel a certain sense of affinity with Charles, as another grumpy old man displeased with much of the present age, but I think I understand him a little better than the detractors who’ve sometimes heaped derision on him.

With all his enthusiasm for sharing his opinions with us, he’s managed to keep clear of party politics, as he should have done, and now as head of state absolutely must. The Queen lost one of the residual rights and duties of the monarch, to appoint a prime minister when one resigned, but his or her party continued in office. She had to make two difficult choices, Harold Macmillan rather than R.A. Butler in 1957 and, still more controversially 1963 rejecting Butler again for the Earl of Home (formerly Lord Dunglass, then when he became prime minister and renounced his peerage Sir Alec Douglas-Home, and finally back in the House of Lords again as Lord Home of the Hirsel, and any American reader who hasn’t quite followed that really can’t be blamed). To what must have been the queen’s great relief, the Tories then followed Labour in electing their leaders.

In her splendid recent biography George V: Never a Dull Moment, Jane Ridley says that the king who reigned for the eventful quarter-century 1910 to 1936 undoubtedly shared the Tory principles or prejudices of the noblemen and squires with whom he stayed for grouse-shooting. But he mastered his feelings to the point that he could ask Ramsay MacDonald to form the first Labour government in 1923, while telling his mother, Queen Alexandra, “They have different ideas to ours, as they are all socialists, but they ought to be given a chance and ought to be treated fairly.”