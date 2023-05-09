The War Between the Republican Billionaires and the Base

It surely didn’t help that April was a visibly disastrous month for Ron DeSantis. He snapped on a reporter in Jerusalem when asked about his time at Guantánamo Bay. He short-circuited when asked about his dropping poll numbers—and these were just his self-inflicted wounds. During the same month, Marco Rubio bashed DeSantis over his state’s gas crisis. The Trump campaign fine-tuned its attacks, accusing the Florida governor of “playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents.” DeSantis closed out the month in Israel, where he was photographed talking at GOP megadonor Miriam Adelson while she read from the dinner menu.



Adelson has reportedly told the Republican primary candidates that she will not support any of them during the primaries. She is one of a number of former Trump donors who have distanced themselves from the former president. Tech mogul Peter Thiel has sounded a similar refrain—he too won’t be putting money into the race during the primary. Others are more clear: anybody but Trump. Tech tycoon Larry Ellison—who hosted a lavish fundraiser for Trump’s 2020 reelection effort—has since pumped tens of millions into a super PAC aligned with Tim Scott. Oil tycoon Harold Hamm—who gave at least half a million to Trump’s reelection campaign—is now financially supporting Nikki Haley.



Haley’s attempt to solidify the patronage of billionaires is an effort years in the making. As early as 2019, a nonprofit associated with her political ambitions courted donors like Miriam Adelson and billionaire Paul Singer. Because nonprofits do not have to disclose the identities of their donors, they have become an increasingly popular pipeline between ambitious politicians and billionaire funders. When, in 2022, the donor list for Haley’s associated nonprofit, Stand for America, appeared in Politico, Nikki Haley said it was leaked in an attempt to “intimidate conservative donors.”

