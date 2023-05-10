The Beautiful Irony of George Santos Being Charged With Covid Unemployment Fraud

Santos is also part of the Republican quest to hold the debt ceiling hostage to impose work requirements for Medicaid and SNAP benefits, again, a great irony given his own fraudulent use of government handouts.

The contradiction is run-of-the-mill from a conservative ideological movement (note: all Republicans, and some Democrats) that, in all senses, has carried out a “regulation for thee but not for me” regime.

On government handouts, corporations—particularly ones in special favor with them like fossil fuel or railroad companies—the conservative movement has showered out subsidies and rolled back regulations.